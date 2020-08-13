STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Selena Gomez collaborates with Blackpink; new song to be out in August

The pop-star also shared a poster, that had a sparkling art featuring with Gomez, and Blackpink names written over.

Published: 13th August 2020 12:01 PM

Pop star Selena Gomez

Pop star Selena Gomez (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It's official! Singer Selena Gomez has teamed up with hit South Korean girl group Blackpink for a new collaboration.

The 'Wolves' singer on Wednesday (local time) shared the news with her followers on Twitter.

Along with the collaboration news, the 28-year-old also mentioned that their new song will be dropping on August 28.

"So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblinkand I have a new song coming out August 28th!" she tweeted.

The pop-star also shared a poster, that had a sparkling art featuring with Gomez, and Blackpink names written over.

However, more details about the song and the official title are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the 'Back to You' singer is gearing up for the official launch of her debut cosmetics brand --Rare Beauty--in September.

