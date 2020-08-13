Selena Gomez collaborates with Blackpink; new song to be out in August

By ANI

WASHINGTON: It's official! Singer Selena Gomez has teamed up with hit South Korean girl group Blackpink for a new collaboration.

The 'Wolves' singer on Wednesday (local time) shared the news with her followers on Twitter.

Along with the collaboration news, the 28-year-old also mentioned that their new song will be dropping on August 28.

"So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblinkand I have a new song coming out August 28th!" she tweeted.

So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th! You can presave it here: https://t.co/szU2RBH9NT pic.twitter.com/DXVKjowhkQ — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 12, 2020

The pop-star also shared a poster, that had a sparkling art featuring with Gomez, and Blackpink names written over.

However, more details about the song and the official title are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the 'Back to You' singer is gearing up for the official launch of her debut cosmetics brand --Rare Beauty--in September.