Amazon Prime Video to release eight new films from Blumhouse

"Welcome to the Blumhouse" will launch in October, coinciding with the Halloween season, Amazon said in a press release.

Published: 14th August 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon Studios has unveiled 'Welcome to the Blumhouse', a line-up of eight features from the production house

Amazon Studios has unveiled 'Welcome to the Blumhouse', a line-up of eight features from the production house (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Amazon Studios has unveiled "Welcome to the Blumhouse", a line-up of eight features from the production house that will premiere directly on its streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

Blumhouse, run by producer Jason Blum, is known for its expertise in making low-budget horror and psychological thrillers with films such as "Paranormal Activity", "Insidious", "The Purge", "The Gift", "Split", "Get Out", "Halloween" and "The Invisible Man".

"Welcome to the Blumhouse" will launch in October, coinciding with the Halloween season, Amazon said in a press release.

Each film "presents a distinctive vision and unique perspective on common themes centered around family and love as redemptive or destructive forces."

The first two movies -- Veena Sud's "The Lie" and Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.'s "Black Box" -- will drop on October 6.

They will be followed by "Evil Eye", executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and "Nocturne", written and directed by filmmaker Zu Quirke, on October 13. The rest four films will be released in 2021.

"We are excited to launch 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' with this exhilarating and provocative slate of original films for the first time ever on Prime Video.

This collection from diverse and emerging filmmakers was a thrill to put together with our wonderful partners at Blumhouse Television," said Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of Movies for Amazon Studios.

"These chilling stories have something for everyone - ready to fright and delight genre fans and newcomers alike - and we are excited to share them with our global Prime Video customers," she added.

"The Lie", starring Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joey King, is about a couple who must deal with the grisly aftermath when their teenage daughter confesses to killing her best friend.

Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa, and Troy James stars in "Black Box", about a single father who undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment after losing his wife and his memory in a car accident.

Priyanka's "Evil Eye" is based on best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar.

Directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, the story follows a seemingly perfect romance that turns dark when a mother becomes convinced her daughter's new boyfriend has a sinister connection to her own past. The movie features Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati, and Bernard White "Nocturne" marks Quirke's feature directorial debut.

Set in an elite arts academy, the movie follows a timid music student who begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.

Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, co-president Blumhouse Television, said, "We're beyond excited that the visions of these talented filmmakers will finally be seen by genre fans around the world, especially during this time when people are seeking to escape and be entertained. And we love the innovative idea of programmings like the classic drive-in or repertory theater experience."

"Amazon has been incredible partners, linking arms and supporting the creative visions throughout the process of making these films," they added.

