STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Oprah Winfrey, Angela Bassett to star in HBO's adaptation of 'Between the World and Me'

It was adapted and staged by the Apollo Theater in 2018. The HBO special will combine elements of the previous production, including powerful readings from Coates' book.

Published: 14th August 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Philanthropist and talk show host Oprah Winfrey. (Photo | AP)

Philanthropist and talk show host Oprah Winfrey. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey and Courtney B Vance are part of a star-studded cast for HBO's adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates' "Between the World and Me".

The HBO special will also feature "Black Lives Matter" founder Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, The Roots' Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Pauletta Washington, and Susan Kelechi Watson, a press release from the network said.

Kamilah Forbes is set to direct, with Coates and Watson executive producing, and Roger Ross Williams producing.

The book, which was published in 2015, is written in the style of a letter to Coates' teenage son, telling stories of his experiences growing up in Baltimore's inner city, his growing fear of daily violence against the Black community and his notion that the structure of American society supports white supremacy.

It was adapted and staged by the Apollo Theater in 2018. The HBO special will combine elements of the previous production, including powerful readings from Coates' book.

It will also incorporate documentary footage from the actors' home life, archival footage, and animation.

The special, which is currently in production, will debut later this year on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oprah Winfrey Angela Bassett
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp