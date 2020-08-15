STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Freida Pinto boards TV adaptation of Alka Joshi's 'The Henna Artist'

'The Henna Artist' focuses on 17-year old Lakshmi, who escapes from an abusive marriage and makes her way alone to the vibrant 1950s Jaipur.

Published: 15th August 2020 03:42 PM

Slumdog Millionaire actress Frieda Pinto

Slumdog Millionaire actress Frieda Pinto (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Frieda Pinto is set to star in and produce series adaptation of author Alka Joshi's bestselling debut novel "The Henna Artist". According to Deadline, Miramax TV has bought the rights for the TV version of the book that was published by HarperCollins/MIRA in March.

Michael Edelstein will serve as executive producer on the show under his first-look deal with Miramax. "The Henna Artist" focuses on 17-year old Lakshmi, who escapes from an abusive marriage and makes her way alone to the vibrant 1950s Jaipur.

There, she becomes the most highly requested henna artist - and confidante - to the rich women of the upper class. "As an actress, I cannot wait to dive back into the stories of my motherland and make my women (and my men) of all backgrounds, with all their good and their complexities, feel seen and heard. Lakshmi Shastri is not a puritanical woman. She empowers me, and I am honored to pass that feeling on to a very global audience," Pinto said in a statement.

Miramax head of worldwide television Marc Helwig said the "Slumdog Millionaire" star is the best suited producing partner to bring the project alive on screen. "It was clear to me from the first chapter that Freida was born to play Lakshmi. Fortunately, the project is blessed that not only is Freida a brilliant actress, but she is the perfect producing partner to help bring this project from book to screen," he said.

Pinto added that Joshi's book has tremendous potential to become a high-quality, multilayered television show that honours the glory and beauty of India.

