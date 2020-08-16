STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chrissy Teigen reveals how she found out about surprise pregnancy

When one of her more than 13 million Twitter followers asked if she knew she was pregnant during her breast implant removal surgery in June, the 34-year-old model tweeted that "It's quite a story."

WASHINGTON: A day after American model Chrissy Teigen and singer husband John Legend announced they were expecting a third child, Teigen revealed in a series of tweets how she found out about the surprise pregnancy.

According to Page Six, when one of her more than 13 million Twitter followers asked if she knew she was pregnant during her breast implant removal surgery in June, the 34-year-old model tweeted that "It's quite a story."

The 'Cravings' author wrote, "I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative," adding she took another test after the June 19 surgery.

"I was scared s**tless ... was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant," she said.

The tweets came a day after Teigen and Legend announced the pregnancy in his new music video, 'Wild.' The video includes a close-up shot on her growing baby bump, reported Page Six.

The supermodel said she was surprised and "didn't think" she could get pregnant naturally, without the aid of fertility treatments. The couple's other children -- 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles - were conceived after undergoing IVF treatments.

"Luna is very, very excited. Miles, not so much. Jealous!," Teigen wrote after admitting she was nervous about the pregnancy.

"Part of me misses the safety of my perfect embryos, created in their little dish. They felt untouchable and safe. Now I feel a bit...eggshelly," she tweeted.

