'This Is Us' will attack coronavirus 'head on' in season 5: Creator Dan Fogelman

The writer and executive producer on the NBC series, however, didn't elaborate on how the Pearson family will be impacted by the pandemic.

Published: 17th August 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

'This is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman

'This is Us' Creator Dan Fogelman (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman says the hit family drama will tackle the coronavirus pandemic in its upcoming fifth season.

During Deadline Contenders session, a viewer tweeted a list of questions in regards to the next season, the most pressing query being "Will the writers address COVID in present day?" Fogelman wrote back saying, "Yes on Covid (sic)."

"We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters," he added.

The writer and executive producer on the NBC series, however, didn't elaborate on how the Pearson family will be impacted by the pandemic.

Fogelman also said there is no set date as to when production on the fifth season will begin or when new episodes of the family drama will return.

He added despite the current events, the show is on track and will have the "same planned ending".

Other shows that will explore the pandemic in their upcoming seasons include "Grey's Anatomy", "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia".

TAGS
Dan Fogelman This Is Us
