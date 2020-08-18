STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' ousts three executive producers amid toxic workplace claims

It appears that Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt will remain as producers alongside comedian and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Published: 18th August 2020 11:27 AM

Ellen DeGeneres, TV talkshow celebrity and a comedian

Ellen DeGeneres, TV talkshow celebrity and a comedian (Photo | Twitter @TheEllenShow)

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C.: Three executive producers are out at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' after accusations of sexual misconduct and fostering a poor work environment.

According to Fox News, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to the outlet on Monday that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman "have parted ways with" the show.

It appears that Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt will remain as producers alongside comedian and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres.

As per Variety, the staff of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' was given the news during a meeting on Monday, at which, the 62-year-old comedian is said to have spoken via video conference call.

The representatives for the hostess and her show did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Variety reports that DeGeneres told the staff that the allegations she had read were "heartbreaking" and was emotional and apologetic while speaking.

The news comes following the accusations that rocked the show for several months, culminating in several former employee testimonials of sexually inappropriate behaviour by the ousted producers. Glavin has also reportedly been the centre of the complaints of poor workplace culture.

Both Leman and Norman have denied the allegations, while Glavin has not responded to Fox News' previous request for comment.

Reportedly, the show underwent an internal investigation after producers were accused of fostering a toxic work environment based on bullying and fear. Sexual misconduct allegations followed news of the investigation.

On Monday (local time), during the meeting, Connelly and Lassner reportedly addressed the results of the studio's internal investigation, according to Variety. After interviewing over 100 people connected to the talk show, it found that there was no evidence of "systemic" racism on the show, Variety reported.

However, it was acknowledged that more needed to be done as far as diversity and inclusion.

The staff, including DeGeneres, will reportedly participate in diversity and inclusion workshops, according to the entertainment magazine.

The sources also told Variety that Leman and Glavin will no longer serve as executive producers on DeGeneres' 'Ellen's Game of Games' and other shows produced by the comedian.

Additionally, staffers were reportedly told that the show's season 18 debut has been pushed back a week to September14.

Ellen herself has also been accused of poor behaviour toward some guests and lesser-known celebrities.

