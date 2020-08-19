Kevin Hart, Will Smith in 'Planes, Trains & Automobiles' remake

By Express News Service

Kevin Hart and Will Smith are set to star in and produce the remake of John Hughes’ Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987).

The original film starred Steve Martin and the late John Candy. Aeysha Carr has penned the script of the upcoming film, which is said to be a modern interpretation of the original.

The comedy-drama revolves around a duo, who are forced to get along amid a series of misadventures during their journey to home for Thanksgiving. Carr is popular for her works in Brooklyn 99 and Hulu’s Woke.