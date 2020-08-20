STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Chemical Hearts' starring Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Filmmaker Richard Tanne on his new Amazon Prime series Chemical Hearts

Published: 20th August 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Austin Abrams as Henry Page and Lili Reinhart as Grace Town in Chemical Hearts

Austin Abrams as Henry Page and Lili Reinhart as Grace Town in Chemical Hearts

By Express News Service

Right on the heels of 'Dil Bechara', we are getting another coming-of-age romance with a twist in the form of 'Chemical Hearts'. The film, directed by Richard Tanne and starring Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams, is based on the novel Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland. Chemical Hearts is about Henry Page (Abrams) who falls in love with Grace Town (Reinhart) when they teamed up to edit the highschool newspaper. 

Tanne feels Henry’s life resembles his own. “Like Henry, I was the editor-in-chief of my school newspaper, Like him, I was infatuated with a girl who seemed interested in me, but was always just out of reach. Like both Henry and Grace, I experienced a wild spectrum of emotions I had never felt before, and in the end, it changed me.

Without knowing it, Krystal’s story enabled me to tell my own story,” says the director, who goes on to explain what we can expect from the film. “My collaborators and I have tried to tell a story about the darkness and light in these two kids’ lives. Not just of their love, but of life in general, its ebbs and flows, its transitions, big and small.

I wanted it to feel as expressive, moody and dramatic as being 17 can be. We never tried to fit it into a particular genre.” Actor Lili Reinhart, who also doubles as one of the executive producers, hired a disabilities inclusion specialist to help her perfect the role of Grace.

“We found Andrea (Jennings) through an organisation called RespectAbility that has made advancing opportunities for people with disabilities their mission. Rich (director) and I really wanted to make the movie as realistic as possible and get all of the information that was available. We Skyped with Andrea numerous times. I’m incredibly grateful for her help in making sure we were accurate and respectful,” she says.  Chemical Hearts will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chemical Hearts Lili Reinhart Austin Abrams Our Chemical Hearts Krystal Sutherland
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp