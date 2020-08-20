STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

I was mostly embarrassed about acting in '10 Things I Hate About You': Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Directed by Gil Junger, '10 Things I Hate About You' also launched the careers of Hollywood stars Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles.

Published: 20th August 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt says he used to be "embarrassed" about starring in the acclaimed teen comedy "10 Things I Hate About You".

A modern take on the Shakespearean comedy "The Taming of the Shrew", the movie was the actor's earliest lead roles.

He would go on to star in diverse films including "Inception", "500 Days of Summer" and "The Dark Knight Rises".

Directed by Gil Junger, "10 Things I Hate About You" also launched the careers of Hollywood stars Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles.

As someone who was inclined towards watching arthouse films like Billy Bob Thorton's "Sling Blade" and Quentin Tarantino's "Reservoir Dogs", Gordon-Levitt said he was initially "not sold" on the 1999 movie.

"I was going to arthouse cinemas and watching movies coming from Sundance (Film Festival) and watching 'Sling Blade' and 'Reservoir Dogs' and Soderbergh and Tarantino, and that's what I wanted to do.

"I know this sounds weird to say or it sounds like I'm not grateful, (but) I was always a little embarrassed before then. I was mostly embarrassed about '10 Things I Hate About You', to be honest.

I was," the actor told Vanity Fair magazine. Gordon-Levitt, 39, said when he got an opportunity to work on Sundance films "Brick" and "Mysterious Skin", he felt he was doing "what I wanted to do".

"They felt like a reflection of me and the art that I liked. When I look back now, I'm kind of equally proud of all those things, but subjectively at that time it was really meaningful to me," he said.

The actor, however, added that shooting for "10 Things I Hate About You" was an "incredible" experience.

Gordon-Levitt's latest release is the Netflix film "Project Power", which also stars Jamie Foxx, Dominique Fishback, and Rodrigo Santoro.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Joseph Gordon-Levitt 10 Things I Hate About You
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp