Jason Sudeikis-starrer 'Ted Lasso' renewed for season 2 

Published: 20th August 2020

Actor Jason Sudeikis

Actor Jason Sudeikis (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Comedy series "Ted Lasso", starring Jason Sudeikis, has secured a second season order at Apple less than a week after the show premiered on the streamer.

According to Variety, the forthcoming chapter will consist of 10 episodes like the first and is slated to debut next year.

Sudeikis portrays the eponymous character, an idealistic all-American football coach, who despite having no soccer coaching experience at all, is hired to manage an English football club.

The actor also serves as executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold via Doozer Productions.

Liza Katzer serves as a co-executive producer. Warner Bros Television and Universal Television produce.

The Ted Lasso character originally appeared in an NBC Sports video in 2013 to help promote that the channel would begin broadcasting English Premier League games.

It proved so successful that the network brought the character back the following year to serve as an analyst.

