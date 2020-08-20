STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to resume production in September

Filming for the comic book adventure film was halted due to coronavirus pandemic when it was roughly seven weeks into the production.

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson (Photo | YouTube Screen Grab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON:  Robert Pattinson's upcoming superhero flick 'The Batman' will resume shooting in early September.

According to Variety, the film will be shot at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, United Kingdom.

Filming for the comic book adventure film was halted due to coronavirus pandemic when it was roughly seven weeks into the production.

The Matt Reeves directorial which is said to be a grittier take on the 'Dark Knight' mythos, is left with the shooting material of approximately three months, reported Variety. The film can be wrapped up by the end of this year.

The construction of sets has been underway by the crew members of the film.

Soon after the production halt, the theatrical release date of the film has been pushed back by Warner Bros. Studios from June 2021 to October 1, 2021.

The new Batman film stars Paul Dano, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and Zoe Kravitz.

