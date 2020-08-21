STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox engages in game of pool

The 'Scream' actor Courteney also shared the same video on her Instagram, and captioned it as, "I may have had a good night...but could my friend BE any cuter?"

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston shared a video playing a friendly game of pool with 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox.

"Friends shouldn't let Friends play pool (especially when they suck)," wrote the 51-year-old star Aniston as she posted a video on Friday (local time) on Instagram playing pool. In the video, Courteney is seen pocketing several balls, while 'My Shot' from 'Hamilton' plays in the background.

The music suddenly stops and the video transitions to Jennifer playing, and missing shot after shot.

With the fun video hitting the photo-sharing platform, Aniston's friends from the industry chimed into the comments section.

Her 'The Morning Show' co-star Reese Witherspoon called Aniston back to the sets and noted, "Let's get back to work... Where you make all the shots happen!" (along with a love-struck emoji).

Gwyneth Paltrow couldn't stop laughing after seeing Jen missing the shots and left two laughing with teary eye emojis.

Orlando Bloom also left three laughing with teary eye emojis on the post.

Jennifer will soon be reuniting with one of her very famous exes and 'Friends 'co-stars on-screen for a new project.

