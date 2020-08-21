Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' reboot to return on October 19

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix has announced that its "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot will return with rest of the six episodes on October 19.

The first six episodes of the first season were released on the streaming platform on July 1.

According to Variety, the new episodes will focus on more unexplained disappearances and tragic events in hopes that the viewers may have the answer.

Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, which created the long-running original show, has produced the new series.

The first 13 seasons of the original "Unsolved Mysteries", hosted by late actor Robert Stack, were aired from 1988-97 on NBC, 1997-99 on CBS and 2001-02 on Lifetime.