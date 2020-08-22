STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Notebook' actress Rachel McAdams reportedly expecting second child

The 41-year-old actor is extremely private about her personal life and does not share any details about her family on social media.

Published: 22nd August 2020 02:33 PM

Actress Rachel McAdams (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Rachel McAdams and her boyfriend, screenwriter Jamie Linden, are expecting their second child together.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 'Notebook' star was photographed flaunting her baby bump as she left from a children's store in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

McAdams and Linden are already parents to a two-year-old son, whom they welcomed in April 2018.

The 41-year-old actor is extremely private about her personal life and does not share any details about her family on social media.

In an interview with the publication in April, McAdams said she and Linden, 39, have been spending "a lot of quality time" with their son amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"It's something that you'll never get to do quite like this again. It's such extraordinary circumstances and we're just making the best of it," she said.

