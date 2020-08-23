Watch Justice League again | Snyder Cut trailer is here for its redemption

By Online Desk

What we got to see in 2017, a mashed-up, poorly directed, oftentimes cringe-worthy Justice League, was later revealed to be the work of a lot of confusion from director-change during production work. But now, the time has come for Snyder to redeem his film in the all-new Snyder's cut of the Justice League.

The much-awaited Snyder's cut showcases scenes that are powerful for its storytelling ability and a more emotional view of what we got to see in the first version.

The shots are comparable to that of what we saw in Man of Steel and Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of justice -- a lot of slowmotion, much better photography and focusing on each of the superhero's stories rather than a bird's-eye approach.

Justice League had not turned out the way Snyder intended as he had to leave the production midway due to a personal tragedy.

Joss Whedon -- best known for Marvel tentpole "The Avengers" and its follow-up "Avengers: Age of Ultron" -- was roped in to complete the remaining portions, which eventually left us, hopeful fans with a complete mess. JL was not received well.

He’s never fought us. Not us united. #TheSnyderCut. Coming 2021. Only on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/gkFu5d4T4H — The Director's Cut of Justice League (@snydercut) August 22, 2020

In an earlier interview with Variety, 'Superman' actor, Henry Cavill had shared, “I’m just really happy that Zack got to realise his vision....I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal.”

Zack Snyder during JusticCon's "Spotlight on Zack Snyder" panel a month ago stressed that the movie will comprise all the footage he filmed before his exit and will not feature a single shot from his successor Joss Whedon.

"There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie. I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f***ing hard fact," Snyder said.

"Justice League" featured an ensemble cast of Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

The film will air on HBO Max in 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)