Committed to putting Wonder Woman 1984 on the big screen: Patty Jenkins

By Express News Service

Director Patty Jenkins is committed to releasing her upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, in theatres. “It’s so great on the big screen,” Jenkins said during the film’s panel at DC FanDome.

A still from the film

“We all worked so hard to bring something that would be a big visual spectacular great time. So we’re going to stick it out. We believe in putting it in the cinema, and I can’t wait for you all to see more today and I can’t wait for the movie to come out soon,” she added.

The virtual DC FanDome also debuted a new trailer for the Covid-delayed Wonder Woman 1984, giving the first substantial look at the film’s villain, Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig.

The preview showed Wiig’s transition from a jealous friend to supervillain, giving the first glimpse of her character in cheetah-print clothing. The film also stars Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal.

The Warner Bros movie skipped its original June release date due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is currently scheduled for release on October 2.