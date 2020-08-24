STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Committed to putting Wonder Woman 1984 on the big screen: Patty Jenkins

“We all worked so hard to bring something that would be a big visual spectacular great time.

Published: 24th August 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Gal Gadot reprises her role as Wonder Woman from the 2017 prequel, the film will be directed by Patty Jenkins.

Gal Gadot reprises her role as Wonder Woman from the 2017 prequel, the film will be directed by Patty Jenkins. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

Director Patty Jenkins is committed to releasing her upcoming film, Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, in theatres. “It’s so great on the big screen,” Jenkins said during the film’s panel at DC FanDome.

A still from the film

“We all worked so hard to bring something that would be a big visual spectacular great time. So we’re going to stick it out. We believe in putting it in the cinema, and I can’t wait for you all to see more today and I can’t wait for the movie to come out soon,” she added.

The virtual DC FanDome also debuted a new trailer for the Covid-delayed Wonder Woman 1984, giving the first substantial look at the film’s villain, Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig.

The preview showed Wiig’s transition from a jealous friend to supervillain, giving the first glimpse of her character in cheetah-print clothing. The film also stars Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal.

The Warner Bros movie skipped its original June release date due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is currently scheduled for release on  October 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wonder Woman 1984 Patty Jenkins Gal Gadot
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp