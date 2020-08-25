STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deep dive into DC FanDome

Published: 25th August 2020

By Express News Service

The much-awaited virtual convention by DC Comics and Warner Bros, called DC FanDome, took place on Saturday. New trailers and announcements for many of DC’s upcoming films were launched as part of the event. New series and video games were also announced. A new trailer for the Zack Snyder version of the Justice League, known as the Snyder Cut, was released. Set to Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, the trailer featured many scenes that were not part of the 2017 film. Though a release date was not announced, it is confirmed that the new Justice League will be aired as a four-part hour-long mini series.  

The first trailer of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, was dropped in the FanDome. The trailer also featured Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. A new trailer for Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 showed Kristen Wiig in her villainous Cheetah avatar for the first time. It also featured Chris Pine’s return as Steve Trevor.

We were also introduced to the roster of villains from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad with a teaser -- Idris Elba plays Bloodsport, John Cena is Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion is TDK, Pete Davidson is Blackguard, and Michael Rooker is Savant. Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Joel Kinnaman reprise their roles from the previous film as Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, Captain Boomerang, and Rick Flag, respectively.

Fans got to see the first look of the new Flash costume for the upcoming film, The Flash, which has Ezra Miller reprising the titular role. The film will be a time-travel story and previous reports indicated that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be playing their versions of Batman in this film.A concept video of Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam was revealed, and Johnson also teased how certain characters from the Justice Society of America such as Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher will be incorporated into the film.

It was also confirmed that Neil Gaiman’s Sandman series will be dropping soon on Netflix. The shoot of the series was earlier hindered by the pandemic.There was an update on the sequel to the Shazam! film as well. It has been titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods. 
 

