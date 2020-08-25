STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jennifer Garner’s emotional Instagram reaction to finishing 'The Office' goes viral

The 48-year-old star shared on Instagram a slow-motion, dramatically shedding a tear sort of video right after completing all the nine seasons of the hit show.

Published: 25th August 2020 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Rainn Wilson in 'The Office'

Rainn Wilson in 'The Office' (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: American actor Jennifer Garner on Monday (local time) shared a dramatic video of her emotional reaction to finishing watching 'The Office' series.

The 48-year-old star shared on Instagram a slow-motion, dramatically shedding a tear sort of video right after completing all the nine seasons of the hit show.

Captioning the video, she wrote: "My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups', aka #TheOffice. Apparently, we are sensitive people--the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I'd accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too."

Sported in a Dunder Mifflin (fictional paper sales company featured in the show) printed T-shirt, Garner narrated the video, saying, "You'll never guess which show my kids and I watched an episode a day of through quarantine and guess what? We finished it, and guess what? It gave me some really big feelings."

"Look who needed a big cry and maybe a shower would have been helpful, but it's just nice to know you can still just feel so much passionate about something, right? So thank you. If you've ever heard of the show, The Office, you should try it. It's wonderful," the 'Daredevil' actor added.

The American sitcom, which depicts the everyday work lives of office employees, was aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013.

