Oscar-winner Halle Berry to keynote Toronto Film Festival

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Berry will appear virtually on September 11 and will discuss about her feature directorial debut 'Bruised', which is an MMA based drama.

Published: 25th August 2020 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Halle Berry arrives at The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire hotel

Halle Berry |AP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry is all set to take part in a candid conversation during the Toronto Film Festival for its 'In Conversation With..." series.

The feature will also witness its world premiere in Toronto. 'Bruised' will also see Berry as a disgraced MMA fighter.

Planning for a first-time online industry conference follows the physical edition of the Toronto Film Festival, set to run from September 10 to 19, being sharply reduced in size and scope due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The festival plans to screen nearly 50 titles during the initial five days in physical theatres, outdoor cinema venues, and drive-in. It will also host a virtual red carpet function, industry events, and press conferences amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

