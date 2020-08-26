Gigi Hadid flaunts baby bump in stunning pregnancy photoshoot

By ANI

WASHINGTON US: Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Wednesday shared the first images of her baby bump since announcing she was expecting her first child with singer Zayn Malik in April.

The 25-year-old model shared on Instagram, several monochromatic images of her bare bump and noted that she was 'cherishing this time' in the post's caption.

In the captions, she added, "'Appreciate all the love & well wishes will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup thank you. I love you!," and thanked photographers Luigi and Iango, fashion director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and make-up artist Erin Parsons.

Cradling her baby bump, while sporting a mini chiffon-style long-sleeved dress, in one of the pictures, Gigi is seen keeping naturally wavy hair down. In another snap, she wore a floor-length white gown and her hair straight.

Earlier in May, Supermodel Gigi Hadid has officially confirmed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend-singer Malik.

As per CNN, Hadid was seen sharing the happy news about her pregnancy in a promotional clip from the home-edition special interview with Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show'.

As reported by E! News, the couple who started dating in 2015, officially called it quits in 2018.However, Gigi and Zayn came back together just before the December break.