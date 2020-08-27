STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix rounds full cast for quarantine series 'Social Distance'

"Social Distance" is slated to start streaming globally later this year.

Published: 27th August 2020 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Netflix

Representational image for Netflix.

By PTI

LOS ANGELSE: Actors Danielle Brooks, Mike Colter and Oscar Nunez are set to star in Netflix's upcoming quarantine anthology series "Social Distance", the streamer has announced.

The series comes from Jenji Kohan and will see her reunite with her "Orange is the New Black" (OITNB) star Brooks, reported Deadline.

Guillermo Diaz, Asante Blackk, Peter Scanavino, Lachlan Watson, Max Jenkins and Marsha Stephanie Blake are also among the cast.

Kohan and her "OITNB" team, Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick and Hilary Weisman Graham, will executive produce the scripted anthology series.

Graham is the creator.

The new project, which borrows its name from the WHO guideline of social distancing, is an attempt to make people "feel closer to one another" in times of the coronavirus pandemic that has caused millions of deaths globally, restricted people to their homes and brought the world to a standstill.

Diego Velasco is attached to direct the talent remotely, while Graham will run production from her living room.

Netflix will produce the series in-house as Kohan has an overall deal with the platform.

"Social Distance" is slated to start streaming globally later this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Netflix Social Distance Oscar Nunez Danielle Brooks Mike Colter
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp