Netflix rounds full cast for quarantine series 'Social Distance'

By PTI

LOS ANGELSE: Actors Danielle Brooks, Mike Colter and Oscar Nunez are set to star in Netflix's upcoming quarantine anthology series "Social Distance", the streamer has announced.

The series comes from Jenji Kohan and will see her reunite with her "Orange is the New Black" (OITNB) star Brooks, reported Deadline.

Guillermo Diaz, Asante Blackk, Peter Scanavino, Lachlan Watson, Max Jenkins and Marsha Stephanie Blake are also among the cast.

Kohan and her "OITNB" team, Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick and Hilary Weisman Graham, will executive produce the scripted anthology series.

Graham is the creator.

The new project, which borrows its name from the WHO guideline of social distancing, is an attempt to make people "feel closer to one another" in times of the coronavirus pandemic that has caused millions of deaths globally, restricted people to their homes and brought the world to a standstill.

Diego Velasco is attached to direct the talent remotely, while Graham will run production from her living room.

Netflix will produce the series in-house as Kohan has an overall deal with the platform.

"Social Distance" is slated to start streaming globally later this year.