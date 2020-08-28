Just thinking about you guys: Demi Lovato gives lovely shout-out to fans

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Singer Demi Lovato is all up for her fans, as she gave a special shout-out to her legion of followers on Friday.

The 'Heart Attack' singer hopped on to Twitter, saying "just thinking about you guys".

The 28-year-old singer stated that she is feeling "so grateful" for the "support" shown in by her admirers.

Hinting at the halt of music concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she further noted how much she misses seeing them during shows.

"Just thinking about you guys.. I'm feeling so grateful for you all and your support.. I just really miss meeting your beautiful faces and hearing you sing at my shows.. that's all," the tweet read.

In March, Lovato had dropped her much-awaited motivational music track 'I Love Me'.

The newly-released music is a complete take on self-love, empowerment, and affirmation. The last album was released by the artist in 2017 -- 'Tell Me You Love Me'.

Recently, the 'Sober' singer, made a triumphant return to the stage with a stellar performance at the 2020 Super Bowl and also at the 2020 Grammy Awards.