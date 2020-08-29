STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From Chris Evans to Mark Ruffalo, Chadwick Boseman's Marvel co-stars mourn his demise

The much-loved superheroes for Marvel Studios took to social media to express grief at the death of the 'Black Panther' star.

Published: 29th August 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 11:46 AM

'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman

'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Marvel superstars Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt on Friday (local time) mourned the demise of co-star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away due to colon cancer.

The much-loved superheroes for Marvel Studios took to social media to express grief at the death of the 'Black Panther' star.

ALSO READ | 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

'Captain America' actor Chris Evans posted two pictures with the departed actor on Twitter and penned a tweet expressing how "devastated" he is with the demise of his "special' friend.

"I'm absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King," tweeted Evans.

Mark Ruffalo, who is known for his character of 'Hulk' in the Marvel universe, wrote, "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman."

"What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King," he added.

'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds tweeted, "Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick."

Actor Chris Pratt who is known for his portrayal of 'Star-Lord' in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film took to Instagram to post a picture of the departed actor.

"My prayers go out to Chadwick's family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever," Pratt wrote in the caption.

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth also took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with Boseman and wrote, "Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking."

"One of the kindest most genuine people I've met. Sending love and support to all the family xo RIP @chadwickboseman," he added.

Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife and his family.

TAGS
Chadwick Boseman Marvel Black Panther Chadwick Boseman death Chris Evans Ryan Reynolds colon cancer Mark Ruffalo Chris Hemsworth Chris Pratt
