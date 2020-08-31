Last post on Chadwick Boseman’s account becomes most liked on Twitter

By Express News Service

The last tweet on Chadwick Boseman’s account which announced the untimely death of the 43-year-old actor has been liked by more than six million people currently and Twitter has claimed that it is the most-liked tweet ever.

The micro-blogging site announced, "Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever."Boseman breathed his last at his home in Los Angeles after a four-year-long fight with colon cancer.

Most liked Tweet ever.



A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

The last post was the official announcement from Boseman’s family which revealed that the actor was diagnosed with colon cancer back in 2016.

Despite going through many surgeries and therapies, the actor continued to act in physically demanding films like Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, and Boseman’s career-defining film Black Panther. "It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther," read the statement.