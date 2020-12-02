STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Radhika Apte-starrer 'A Call To Spy' to get digital release in India

Radhika plays British spy Noor Inayat-Khan, or Nora Baker, who served in the Special Operations Executive during World War II.

Published: 02nd December 2020 07:41 PM

Actress Radhika Apte

Actress Radhika Apte (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A Call To Spy, the international production capturing the story of three WWII spies and starring Radhika Apte, has been confirmed for OTT release in India.

"I couldn't be happier to be an integral part of this film, working alongside such an incredible cast from around the globe and I am extremely excited about the movie's release," said Radhika.

"Since the movie has already premiered globally, I have been waiting for the moment where Indian audiences get the chance to watch this thrilling spy drama. I am hoping that they too will shower the same love and appreciation that we received from other parts of the world," she added.

The spy drama is directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, written and produced by Sarah Megan Thomas, who has also acted in the film, which also stars Stana Katic.

"Radhika Apte is an incredible talent and it was a joy to work with her. She was my first choice for the role of Noor Inayat Khan, and audiences will find Radhika's portrayal of Noor nuanced, complex, and heartbreaking," said Sarah Megan Thomas.

Following the film's critical success in the US and the UK, it will release in India on Amazon Prime Video on December 11.

"A Call to Spy is a fascinating story of female war-time agents, something which audiences are yet to explore/witness in prominence. Having already garnered plaudits on the global stage, we are glad to bring this inspiring story to our customers in India," said Vijay Subramaniam from the streamer.

