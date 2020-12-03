Radhika Apte-starrer 'A Call To Spy' to stream on Amazon Prime video from December 11

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video has announced the premiere of A Call To Spy on the platform on December 11. Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher and written and produced by Sarah Megan Thomas, who has also acted in the movie.

A Call To Spy follows the untold true story of three WWII heroines. It stars Sarah, Radhika Apte and Stana Katic.

Talking about the film’s premiere on the service, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “We are always committed towards offering our subscribers, who are ardent cinephiles, the very best of cinema.

A Call to Spy is a fascinating story of female war-time agents, something which audiences are yet to explore/witness in prominence. Having already garnered plaudits on the global stage, we are glad to bring this inspiring story to our customers in India.” Radhika, who essays Noor Inayat Khan, a British spy and SOE agent in WWII, said,

“I couldn’t be happier to be an integral part of this film, working alongside such an incredible cast from around the globe and I am extremely excited about the movie’s release on Amazon Prime Video. Since the movie has already premiered globally, I have been waiting for the moment where Indian audiences get the chance to watch this thrilling spy drama.

I am hoping that they too will shower the same love and appreciation that we received from other parts of the world.”

“Radhika was my first choice for the role of Noor Inayat Khan, and audiences will find her portrayal nuanced, complex, and heartbreaking,” said Sarah Megan Thomas.