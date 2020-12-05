Mulan is relevant to today’s world: Executive Producer Bill Kong

By Express News Service

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.Mulan features a celebrated international cast Yifei Liu (Mulan), Donnie Yen (Commander Tung); Tzi Ma (Zhou), Jason Scott Lee (Böri Khan), Yoson An (Honghui), Ron Yuan (Sergeant Qiang) with Gong Li (Xianniang) and Jet Li (Emperor). It is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin, suggested by the narrative poem The Ballad of Mulan.

Executive producer Bill Kong feels that today’s audiences will be able to easily relate to Mulan, although the exploits of her bravery were first told centuries ago. He said, “Mulan may have existed in stories a long time ago, but her character and her actions reflect women of today. What Mulan represents is very much related to today’s world and the way people think today.”

Mulan is a live-action movie reimagining of the tale of the legendary female warrior immortalised in the centuries-old Chinese ballad. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father.

Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential.Mulan has been released in English on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.