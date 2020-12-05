STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Young Sheldon' stops filming after crew member contracts coronavirus

Published: 05th December 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Iain Armitage

Iain Armitage as Young Sheldon (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Production of the popular sitcom "Young Sheldon" has been halted after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Deadline, the positive result for the person, who was asymptotic and currently in isolation, came through the rigorous regular testing implemented by Warner Bros TV for all production employees.

Post the test result, the producers took a call to suspend the production for a day.

They are currently evaluating when the show, currently in its fourth season, will resume shooting next week.

"Young Sheldon", a spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory" by Chuck Lorre, stars Iain Armitage in the title role.

It also features Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan, and the voice of Jim Parsons, the adult Sheldon.

The show's fourth season premiered on November 5, 2020.

