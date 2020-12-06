STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

More 'Godfather' sequels can be made, says director Francis Ford Coppola

Coppola's re-edited Part III, which will be unveiled on December 8, is titled "Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone".

Published: 06th December 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Director Francis Ford Coppola.

Director Francis Ford Coppola. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola has said the possibility to make more sequels in his celebrated film franchise "The Godfather" remains open in case Paramount Pictures wants to have another run at it.

Paramount, the studio which distributes these film series, also teased that another installment in the popular crime drama franchise can be made if the "right story emerges".

Coppola, who directed all three "Godfather" films, made the revelation to The New York Times in an article marking the upcoming release of a re-edited version of "The Godfather Part III".

"There may well be a 'Godfather IV' and V and VI. I don't own 'The Godfather'," Coppola, 81, said, indicating he is not interested in personally directing a sequel to the franchise.

Responding to the director's comments, Paramount told the publication in a statement: "While there are no imminent plans for another film in the Godfather saga, given the enduring power of its legacy it remains a possibility if the right story emerges."

Coppola's re-edited Part III, which will be unveiled on December 8, is titled "Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone" after the filmmaker's co-screenwriter and author Mario Puzo.

Originally released in 1990, "The Godfather Part III" is considered to be the worst movie in the mafia franchise and starred Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Andy Garcia, Talia Shire, and Sofia Coppola.

The first "Godfather" film was released in 1972 and featured Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone, the don of the Corleone crime family.

Pacino played Michael, Vito's second son who is reluctant to join the business but circumstances lead him to become the don by the end of the first film, billed as finest mafia movie ever made.

"The Godfather II", released in December 1974, focused on Michael's growing influence and enmity with other criminal families while also tracing the initial life of a young Vito, played by Robert De Niro, from Italy to America.

"The Godfather III" shows Michael in his twilight years.

At one point of time, Coppola had thought about making a fourth film in the series, but the project was abandoned following the death of Puzo in 1999, who wrote the 1969 novel the films are based on and co-wrote all three films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godfather Francis Ford Coppola
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp