Netflix has 'no plans' to add 'fiction' disclaimer to 'The Crown'

The fourth season of 'The Crown', which started streaming from November 15, generated headlines for chronicling the romance and tumultuous marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Published: 06th December 2020 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Olivia Coleman in Season 3 of The Crown.

Olivia Coleman in Season 3 of The Crown. (Netflix Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix will not add any disclaimer to the beginning of episodes of its period royal drama "The Crown" after the recently released fourth season of the series courted controversy over its depiction of the British royal family and other public figures, the streaming platform said.

Earlier this week, UK's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden wrote a letter to Netflix, asking for a disclaimer to be added that makes it clear to its subscribers that the show is partly a work of fiction.

Denying the request, the streamer said, its subscribers are "understand" the show is a "work of fiction".

"We have always presented 'The Crown' as a drama - and we have every confidence our members understand it's a work of fiction that's broadly based on historical events. As a result we have no plans - and see no need - to add a disclaimer," Netflix said in a statement to Deadline.

While Dowden gave an interview prior to contacting the streamer, his letter has not been made public, and Netflix has replied also privately.

The fourth season of "The Crown", which started streaming from November 15, generated headlines for chronicling the romance and tumultuous marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Peter Morgan, the creator of the series, and production house Left Bank Pictures have also been accused of historic fabrications in the award-winning drama.

In an interview with a UK daily, Dowden commented on "The Crown", saying: "It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that. Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact."

