STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'The Call': In search of the normal women

There are several manifestations of this around us, but in cinema, there’s one in particular. It’s how when a character isn’t defined by their gender, by default, the character turns out to be male.

Published: 09th December 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Mainstream language tells us, ‘Men are generic, women are special.’ Men are thought to be the ‘default form of humanity’, while women are a specific subcategory. Mankind, for example, refers to all of humanity, but womankind is just women. There are several manifestations of this around us, but in cinema, there’s one in particular. It’s how when a character isn’t defined by their gender, by default, the character turns out to be male.

The Call, a Korean supernatural thriller on Netflix, breaks this trope. It has two women play the lead, and the narrative is refreshingly devoid of sexism, or whether or not these characters bear the brunt of patriarchy. Seo-Yeon, who lives in the present, is connected to Young-Sook, who is twenty years behind in the past through a phone call.

Their lives get entwined and take a dark turn after a murder. These characters could well have been male without any major difference to the story or the narrative. To have women in a seemingly androgynous narrative becomes important because it shatters our limited perception of what constitutes a ‘woman’s story’. However, one also needs to understand that women don’t always behave like men, even in generic situations. Just flipping the gender doesn’t end in creating a good character.

The accumulations of their experiences, in tandem with their identity, would give them a different set of thoughts and reactions. I loved the fact that The Call acknowledges this. Neither does it amplify stereotypes, nor does it make its women caricatures. The scars and blood co-exist in happy harmony with the nail polish. The female serial killer uses hot water and fire extinguishers as chosen weapons.

And even the fights and clashes are structured in a way that makes sheer will power the core emotion, rather than brute force or strength. Not all films document this difference in thought processes or actions, even ones that have gendered storylines in place. Take the new Mulan for example. While the animated version from 1998 had a bumbling, clumsy Mulan training hard to become a soldier, the new one has an exceptionally gifted Mulan.

The story might remain the same, but the superhero treatment eradicates a relatable emotion that was omnipresent in the animated version: You don’t have to be extraordinary to do what you want. Any character should be able to do it. A normal man can become a soldier without any great merit, but when a woman becomes the same, why does she need to be extraordinary? It doesn’t stop there though. The animated version had Mulan thinking differently, bringing solutions from a new perspective. One of the first tasks she is given is climbing a high pole with two heavy medals.

She finds an ingenious solution that can be used by other people as well. However, the new film has Mulan climbing up a hill with two water buckets. It just becomes a matter of strength, with the character following an existing course of action. In the animated version, Mulan had a distinct personality. Here, she falls into line, becomes another regimented soldier, and her skills are attributed to her chi.

This isn’t to make a case against women superheroes, or women performing complex martial moves. That is important too. However, there is no need to make every woman character a superhero. We don’t always have to struggle against patriarchy and sexism in order to be a protagonist. We don’t need to be extraordinary in order for our stories to be heard. How about allowing us to just be?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Call The Call Netflix
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
Financial Times' annual list of most influential women of the year is released in the month of December. The winners for the year 2020 was published on December 4, following scrutiny of hundreds of profiles belonging to 'admirable women who have 'broken g
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja among FT readers' list of most influential women of 2020. Here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp