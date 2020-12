'True Blood' reboot in the works

By Express News Service

The classic True Blood is set to get a reboot, and the project is already in early development stages.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O’Brien will pen the script and executive produce for HBO. The original series creator and showrunner Alan Ball will also executive produce.

So far, none of the show’s original cast has been confirmed to return in the reboot. The show is based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries novel series by Charlaine Harris. It debuted on HBO in 2008 and ran for seven seasons until 2014.

Ball was showrunner on five of the seven seasons. The series took place in a world where vampires live among humans, thanks to the creation of a synthetic blood substitute that allowed vampires to stop hunting humans for food.

It was infused with a lot of fantastical elements, including werewolves and witches.

The original show was headlined by Anna Paquin and Alexander Skarsgard.