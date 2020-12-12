STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke cast in 'GoT' prequel 'House of the Dragon'

The project is based on Martin's "Fire & Blood" book, a history of House Targaryen set 300 years before the events described in "Game of Thrones", which finished its eight season run in 2019.

Published: 12th December 2020 01:38 PM

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "The Crown" alum Matt Smith and actor Olivia Cooke are the latest additions to "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon".

The project is based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" book, a history of House Targaryen set 300 years before the events described in "Game of Thrones", which finished its eight season run in 2019.

Besides the two actors, actor Emma D'Arcy is also joining the series, which already has Paddy Considine aboard the cast, reported Variety.

Smith will portray Prince Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of King Viserys (Considine) and heir to the throne.

"A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air," as per details provided by HBO.

Cooke will play Alicent Hightower, who is described by HBO as the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms.

She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen."

D'Arcy will essay the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who has been described as "the king's first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider."

Ryan Condal is attached as the showrunner along with Miguel Sapochnik, who helmed Game of Thrones episodes such as "The Battle of Bastards" and the "Winds of Winter".

Sapochnik will direct the pilot and additional episodes in the show.

Greg Yaitanes is also aboard as a director and co-exec producer, with Clare Kilner and Geeta V Patel also set to helm episodes of the fantasy series.

Martin, Condal and Sapochnik executive produce alongside Vince Gerardis and Sara Lee Hess who has joined Condal as a writer on the series.

