Michael Douglas, Christoph Waltz team up for limited series 'Reagan & Gorbachev'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Michael Douglas and Oscar winner Christoph Waltz are set to play lead roles in upcoming limited series "Reagan & Gorbachev". The series, which will be directed by "Fifty Shades Freed" helmer James Foley, is based on Ken Adelman's book "Reagan at Reykjavik: Forty-Eight Hours That Ended the Cold War".

Douglas will play former US President Ronald Reagan, while Waltz will star as his USSR counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev, reported Deadline. The show will dramatise Reagan and Gorbachev's 1986 meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The two-day summit was meant to be a precursor to future talks but ended up setting the stage for a comprehensive arms control agreement the following year. B Garida has adapted the script for series from Adelman's book.

Adelman had served as arms control director in the Reagan administration. Douglas currently stars in Netflix's "The Kominsky Method" and is set to reprise his role of Hank Pym in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania".

Waltz, known for movies such as "Inglorious Bastards" and "Django Unchained", is currently awaiting the release of James Bond movie "No Time To Die" and West Anderson-directed "The French Dispatch".