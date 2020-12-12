STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Remedial action taken': WarnerMedia completes probe on Ray Fisher's allegations of misconduct

In August, Fisher had claimed in a tweet that director Joss Whedon was 'abusive' and 'unprofessional' on the sets of 'Justice League'.

Published: 12th December 2020

Ray Fisher in 'Justice League'

Ray Fisher in 'Justice League' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: WarnerMedia has said that its investigation into the claims made by "Justice League" star Ray Fisher against filmmaker Joss Whedon has been completed.

In a brief statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the Warner Bros' parent company said it has taken "remedial action" in the matter. "WarnerMedia's investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken," the statement, released on Friday, read.

In August, Fisher had claimed in a tweet that Whedon was "abusive" and "unprofessional" on the sets of their 2017 DC movie. The actor played the role of Cyborg on the superhero ensemble film, which was filmmaker Zack Snyder's follow-up to his previous movies -- "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice".

Whedon took over the reins after Snyder left the project in the wake of a family tragedy. Fisher had also alleged that Whedon's on-set behaviour during his time on "Justice League" was enabled by producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns.

WarnerMedia has not yet revealed what actions were taken post the investigation into Fisher's allegations. Sharing WarnerMedia's statement on Twitter, the actor wrote on Friday," There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way."

Fisher also shared WarnerMedia's statement to him. "WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it's employees and partners," he wrote.

Whedon has not yet responded to Fisher's allegations. In November, Whedon exited his HBO series "The Nevers", citing the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for his departure.

