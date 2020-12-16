STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Tom Cruise blasts 'Mission: Impossible 7' crew over lapse in COVID-19 protocols

The 58-year-old actor, who is also a producer on the project, said he has been speaking with people in Hollywood to safeguard the film from shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 16th December 2020 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Cruise in 'Mission Impossible 6'

Tom Cruise in 'Mission Impossible 6' (Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Superstar Tom Cruise took certain crew members of "Mission: Impossible 7" to task after he saw them breaking COVID-19 guidelines on the film's set in London.

The superstar launched the blistering attack on the crew members after they huddled around a computer monitor without standing more than six feet apart, as recommended by experts, reported Variety.

"I don't ever want to see it again, ever. And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f***ing gone," Cruise said in an audio clip, obtained by The Sun.

The 58-year-old actor, who is also a producer on the project, said he has been speaking with people in Hollywood to safeguard the film from shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we're doing."

"I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m********ers. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever," Cruise shouted in the video.

The actor, who has been strictly enforcing COVID-19 guidelines on the set, also scolded the crew for taking advantage of the safe environment.

"You can tell it to the people who are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That's what I sleep with every night, the future of this f***ing industry! "So I'm sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don't do it, you're out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you're fucking gone," Cruise said.

"Mission: Impossible 7" was one of the first film projects to be adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In February, filming on the latest instalment had to be stopped in Italy due to the disease outbreak in the country.

The movie, seventh in the long-running spy franchise, was scheduled to be shot for three weeks in Venice but the plans were put on hold.

Production resumed in September, with filming taking place in Italy and Norway before moving to London in early December.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie will also feature Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales.

The Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media film is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tom Cruise Tom Cruise Mission Impossible 7 Mission Impossible Covid protocol
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp