Ms Marvel  to release in 2021; cast announced

By Express News Service

Marvel has confirmed a 2021 release for Ms Marvel and the details about the cast are here as well.

Ms Marvel was announced at the D23 event in 2019, and quickly became one of the most anticipated projects for MCU’s Phase 4. At Disney’s Investor Day 2020, Kevin Feige shared the first look at Ms Marvel with Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/ Ms Marvel.

A write-up about the series on Marvel’s official website confirmed the release date with details of the cast. Although none of the roles for each actor was confirmed, the cast includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

With Bisha K Ali set as showrunner, the series has an array of directors including Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah.According to Marvel, Ms Marvel is a story about Kamala Khan, “a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala has a special affinity for Super Heroes, particularly Captain Marvel. However, Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school — that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.”