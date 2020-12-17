STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Naomie Ackie in talks to play Whitney Houston in biopic

Naomi Ackie is reportedly in final talks to portray Whitney Houston in the upcoming musical biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Published: 17th December 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Whitney Houston | Cannes official website

By Express News Service

Naomi Ackie is reportedly in final talks to portray Whitney Houston in the upcoming musical biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. The Sony film is directed by Stella Meghie and has a screenplay by writer Anthony McCarten (well-known for writing Bohemian Rhapsody).Variety reported that I Wanna Dance With Somebody follows the life story of the iconic artist behind hits like I Will Always Love You and How Will I Know.

Houston, who won six Grammys in her musical career, debuted in acting with the 1992 blockbuster hit The Bodyguard. She also recorded six songs for the film’s soundtrack, including ‘I Will Always Love You’.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is slated to release at Thanksgiving 2022.Notably, Ackie recently won a BAFTA for her role in Netflix’s The End of the F***Ing World. She has also appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Steve McQueen’s anthology series Small Axe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naomi Ackie Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With Somebody
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp