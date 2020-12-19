Gillian Anderson, who played Margaret Thatcher in Netflix's 'The Crown', splits from creator Peter Morgan

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Gillian Anderson and "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan have parted ways.

According to Page Six, the duo split amicably after being together for four years.

Anderson, 52 and Morgan ,57, recently worked together on the latest season of the Netflix royals series, which featured the actor as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The "X-Files" star split from first husband Clyde Klotz, with whom she shares daughter Piper, 26, in 1997, and from second husband Julian Ozanne in 2006.

She was in relationship with Mark Griffiths from 2006 to 2015.

They have two children, sons Oscar, 14, and Felix, 12.

Morgan has five children from his marriage to Lila Schwarzenberg.