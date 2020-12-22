STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Seduction and vulnerability not mutually exclusive: Amber Heard on her role in 'The Stand'

The series, based on King's 1978 novel of the same name, follows a story of a group of survivors whose lives intersect after a deadly virus destroys most of the world's population.

Published: 22nd December 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Amber Heard. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Amber Heard says it was great to play a "complex and nuanced" character like Nadine Cross in the latest screen adaptation of author Stephen King's book "The Stand".

The series, based on King's 1978 novel of the same name, follows a story of a group of survivors whose lives intersect after a deadly virus destroys most of the world's population.

The destiny of humankind depends on the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and few survivors, who gather in Boulder, US, to fight and establish new social systems.

Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgard), the Dark Man while Heard's Cross has her allegiance to Flagg despite understanding the consequences of her actions.

Heard said her character is using the tools she has to survive in a chaotic world.

"I would like to thank King and his genius in creating characters with real back stories that are complex, interesting and nuanced.

Nadine is no more of a seducer than she is a survivor and she's using the tools that she has to survive in a world," Heard said in a group interview over Zoom.

"I think a seducer can also be vulnerable. Seduction and vulnerability are not mutually exclusive. I don't feel as a woman, I have to apologize for one in order to justify the other or vice versa," Heard said when asked if Nadine is a seducer and fragile woman.

The "Aquaman" actor said for every character, she follows a different process.

Cross, she said, comes with a lot of psychological baggage.

"For me, Nadine is a character coming with a lot of psychological baggage so a lot of preparation for how people behave when they have been groomed.

Seeing Nadine across her journey was like understanding people who come out of cults or people who have committed horrendous crimes."

Heard said to prepare for the character, she read interviews of people who had been "either kidnapped, brainwashed or otherwise intoxicated into a culture cult mentality and brought on to participate in crimes, which is unfortunately a fairly common thing."

The 34-year-old actor, a self-confessed bookworm, said she has been a fan of King's books since she was a kid and "The Stand" is one of her favourites.

The series, which started streaming in India on Voot Select from December 17, has released at a time when the world is still reeling under the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's certainly interesting timing now," Heard said on the coincidence.

"It's based on a global pandemic that wipes out most of the population of earth and leaves with the best and the worst of humanity and exemplifies them and in an ultimate battle for the best survival of our species.

Like how we don't just survive but how we thrive and come together to do so."

Her co-star Jovan Adepo, known for his role as Cory Maxson in the film adaptation of "Fences", plays Larry Underwood in CBS All Access' miniseries.

He said having shot for the series, he couldn't see the situation (of the pandemic) coming in real-life too.

"I still feel like I got blindsided. However, it's been a challenge for all of us. We are trying to do what's right and keep everybody as safe as possible...It will be fun and interesting for the audience to see.

There're so many interesting characters in the story," Adepo said.

"The Stand" also features James Marsden, Odessa Young and Greg Kinnear among others.

The nine-episode series is written and created by "The Fault in our Stars" director Josh Boone and "Homeland" scribe Ben Cavell.

Cavell serves as executive producer on the show along with Taylor Elmore, Will Weiske, Jimmy Miller, Roy Lee and Richard P Rubinstein.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amber Heard The Stand Stephen King Nadine Cross
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp