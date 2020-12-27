STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dwayne Johnson shares experience of playing with daughter Tia's Barbie

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shared how his experience has been of playing with his daughter Tia's Barbie doll.

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has shared how his experience has been of playing with his daughter Tia's Barbie doll.

Dwayne shared a photo on his verified Instagram account where he can be seen sitting with a Barbie doll in his hand while his younger daughter Tia is busy playing with other toys.

"Post Christmas, 'Daddy come play Barbie with me' which in reality means.. Daddy holds this Barbie for a solid 45min straight while baby Tia does whatever she wants and completely ignores Barbie the whole time. It's 5 o'clock somewhere right? Hope your Christmas was a good one, my friends. #DeathGripOnBarbie," the actor wrote on Instagram.

The actor keeps his fans enthralled by sharing moments spent with his infant daughter Tia. On Saturday the actor shared a photo that shows him sitting in front of the television with Tia.

"Dwanta spends months carefully planning for Christmas and this lil' independent boss opens just one gift and decides she'll open the rest later, but first we're watching LION KING... for the 987th time. Dwanta's gotten only 4hrs sleep and it's only 9 am, but it's 5 o'clock somewhere so... tequila for breakfast?" shared the actor.

