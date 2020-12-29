STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Michael B Jordan will direct 'Creed III': Tessa Thompson

Hollywood actress Tessa Thompson has confirmed that Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with 'Creed III'.

Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan (Photo | AP)

Jordan and Tessa Thompson co-starred in the first two installments of the boxing franchise. 

Thompson shared the update while speaking to MTV News, reports etcanada.com.

Asked about Jordan being crowned People Magazine's new "Sexiest Man Alive", she said: "I haven't talked to him about it because I'm gonna pretend it hasn't happened. We're gonna make another 'Creed' very soon, and I don't need the 'Sexiest Man Alive' toyou know what I mean, I just don't need it. I don't need any of it. It's too much for me to shoulder. It's too much for me to handle."

She went on to reveal that Jordan will direct the upcoming third film in the Creed franchise. 

She said: "It's going to be ammo, I think, for me, when he is engaging with me as a director. I'm just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness. But we're not gonna make it until later in the year. So who knows what happens? Another man will be -- I don't know if he will still be the 'Sexiest Man Alive' in six months."

Creed amassed $173.6 million at the box office on release in 2015, while Creed II earned $214.1 million. It is unclear if Sylvester Stallone, who wrote Creed II, will return as the iconic boxer-turned-trainer Rocky Balboa in Creed III.

