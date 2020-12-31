STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ray Fisher says he won't work with DC President Walter Hamada

Whedon took over the reins after Snyder left the project in the wake of a family tragedy.

Published: 31st December 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Ray Fisher in 'Justice League'

Ray Fisher in 'Justice League' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Weeks after WarnerMedia announced that investigation into the alleged misconduct claimed by "Justice League" star Ray Fisher against filmmaker Joss Whedon was complete, the actor has said he will not be part of any film associated with DC Films President Walter Hamada.

On December 11, the Warner Bros' parent company said it has taken "remedial action" in the matter following Fisher's tweet in July in which he claimed that Whedon was "abusive" and "unprofessional" on the sets of their 2017 DC movie.

The actor played the role of Cyborg on the superhero ensemble film, which was filmmaker Zack Snyder's follow-up to his previous movies -- "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice".

Whedon took over the reins after Snyder left the project in the wake of a family tragedy.

Fisher had also alleged that Whedon's on-set behaviour during his time on "Justice League" was enabled by producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns.

The announcement made by the actor on Wednesday appears to effectively end Fisher's brief tenure as the DC superhero following the release of Snyder's director's cut of "Justice League" on HBO Max in 2021.

"Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. He lies, and WB PR's failed Sept. 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the 'Justice League' investigation.

I will not participate in any production associated with him," Fisher tweeted.

His tweet also included a link to a recent New York Times interview with Hamada talking about the future of DC Films, which referred to Snyder's cut of "Justice League" as "a storytelling cul-du-sac" with no connection to upcoming projects.

According to the article, Snyder is not currently involved in the studio's future.

Hamada became president of DC Films in 2018, after "Justice League" opened in theatres to poor reviews and box office records.

According to Variety, the "Sept 4th hit-piece" Fisher referred to was a statement from the studio that the actor refused to meet with the third-party investigators, a claim that he denied.

Warner Bros' statement followed a tweet from Fisher in which the actor alleged Hamada "attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns", a claim the studio denied.

WarnerMedia has not yet revealed what actions were taken post the investigation into Fisher's allegations.

Gal Gadot, who played Wonder Woman in "Justice League" and recently starred in her standalone sequel, previously told Variety she was interviewed as part of the investigation.

"I know that they've done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them," Gadot said, adding she didn't know what the "remedial action" that was taken entailed.

Whedon is yet to respond to Fisher's allegations.

In November, Whedon exited his HBO series "The Nevers", citing the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for his departure.

A representative for Warner Bros declined to comment. Representatives for Fisher did not respond to a request for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ray Fisher Joss Whedon Walter Hamada
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp