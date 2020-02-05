Patrick Dempsey a.k.a 'McDreamy' makes TV comeback with 'Ways and Means' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Grey's Anatomy" alum Patrick Dempsey is set to return to the small screen with the upcoming political drama pilot "Ways and Means" set at CBS.

Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich have written and will executive produce the series which hails from CBS Television Studios, reported Variety.

Dempsey will portray a powerful congressional leader who has lost faith in politics who finds himself working secretly with an idealistic young congresswoman from the opposing party to subvert the hopelessly grid-locked system he helped create.

Together, they will attempt to save American politics, if they don't get caught, the official plotline read.

Denise Di Novi, Tom Lassally and former CBS president Nina Tassler will also executive produce.

Dempsey's last TV stint was with ABC's long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy", in which he portrayed the fan-favourite Dr Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd over 11 seasons.