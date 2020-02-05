Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage four breast cancer

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: American actor Shannen Doherty in an interview revealed that she is battling with stage four breast cancer.

The 48-year old has been quite vocal and transparent about her struggles, as in 2017 she first broke the news about her breast cancer which has now progressed to stage four.

According to CNN, in an interview with ABC News, the actor said: "It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4. So my cancer came back and that's why I'm here."

Doherty further mentioned that she has trouble processing that the disease has returned.

"I don't think that I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?" she added.

Later Shannen disclosed that she decided to reveal the news about her diagnosis because court filings are set to release in the coming week in a lawsuit filed against an insurance company over her current health issues.