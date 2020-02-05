Home Entertainment English

Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage four breast cancer

The 48-year old has been quite vocal and transparent about her struggles, as in 2017 she first broke the news about her breast cancer which has now progressed to stage four.

Published: 05th February 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: American actor Shannen Doherty in an interview revealed that she is battling with stage four breast cancer.

The 48-year old has been quite vocal and transparent about her struggles, as in 2017 she first broke the news about her breast cancer which has now progressed to stage four.

According to CNN, in an interview with ABC News, the actor said: "It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4. So my cancer came back and that's why I'm here."

Doherty further mentioned that she has trouble processing that the disease has returned.

"I don't think that I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?" she added.

Later Shannen disclosed that she decided to reveal the news about her diagnosis because court filings are set to release in the coming week in a lawsuit filed against an insurance company over her current health issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shannen Doherty breast cancer Shannen Doherty
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp