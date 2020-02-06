John Cena wishes to be part of Fast 10

By Express News Service

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, who is making his debut in the Fast and Furious franchise with F9, has said that he would love to play his character for another movie in the series.

According to reports, the actor has said that he isn’t spoiling the character’s fate in F9, and is just wishful thinking. “Just putting my thoughts out into the universe. Because if I put them out into the universe, maybe they will actually become reality. Maybe John Cena could be in Fast 10, maybe Justin Lin could direct it, I don’t know!” he was quoted as saying.

Cena is playing Jakob, Dominic Toretto’s estranged brother, with the skills of an assassin, thief, and a driver. While there has been no reference to Dom having a brother before, F9 has positioned Jakob as the film’s main threat so far. The film will hit the Indian screens in May this year.