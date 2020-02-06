Liev Schreiber’s Ray Donovan cancelled by Showtime

By Express News Service

Ray Donovan, one of the long-running show of Showtime, comes to a close as the network announced that the recently-released seventh season will mark the ending of the show.

Ray Donovan premiered back in 2013 starring Liev Schreiber in the titular role. He played the role of a fixer, who helps out celebrities from bad situations. The show was one of the most-successful projects when it aired seven years ago.

The show also stars Jon Voight, Eddie Marsan, and Dash Mihok in the lead roles. Jon won an Emmy Award for the Best Supporting role in the series.

Two other long-running shows of the network—Shameless and Homeland—is also coming to the close with their upcoming seasons.