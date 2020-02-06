Petition against Vidhu Vinod  Chopra’s Shikara, filmmaker  reacts

By Express News Service

Recently, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court against Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara. The petitioners claim the film portrays untrue facts about Kashmir and paints the valley’s Muslims in a bad light. As such, they have demanded a stay on Shikara’s release and the deletion of certain scenes.

Reacting to the news of the petition, Vinod stated, “We have just learnt from media sources that a petition has been filed by few people in J&K Court against the release of Shikara. We have no other information in this matter, our counsel Harish Salve will take appropriate steps as required.”