Robert Pattinson most handsome man, according to science

Henry Cavill holds second place, followed by Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West, and Ryan Gosling.

Published: 06th February 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Robert Pattinson has been declared the most handsome man in the world, according to a scientific study.

According to UK outlet the Daily Mail, in October 2019, Bella Hadid was declared the most beautiful woman in the world. And now, Robert Pattinson has been declared the "most handsome man," reported E!News.

The 33-year-old actors' eyebrows, eyes, jaw, nose, lips and general facial shape were measured against the features of other male celebrities, and he apparently came the closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of 'perfection.' A technique believed to be used by painters in the European Renaissance, The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi was determined to consider the idea of perfection.

Scientists have developed a mathematical formula to help explain what makes a person beautiful, and it produces a percentage that determines how close to 'perfection' someone's face is. According to the formula, Pattinson came in at 92.15 per cent.

In addition to the 'The Batman actor', the list of the world's 'most handsome' men features nine other celebrities.

Henry Cavill holds second place, followed by Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West, and Ryan Gosling.

The Daily Mail credited these findings to Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, who uses computer mapping techniques in his work.

The outlet explained that the more symmetrical the facial features, the more 'perfect' they become. (ANI)

TAGS
Robert Pattinson Hollywood
